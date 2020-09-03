Man found guilty of enticing 14-year-old Lincoln girl, taking her to Colorado

A Colorado man was found guilty Wednesday of enticing a 14-year-old Lincoln girl to travel out of state with him with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.
Nathan Lee Kempter, 33, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, will face up to life in prison on two counts when he is sentenced Dec. 11, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.
In August 2019, Lincoln police were contacted about a 14-year-old who left a home through a back door. The teen had been overheard talking to someone on the phone and was seen getting into a small red SUV and leaving the area, according to the press release.
Lincoln police reviewed the teen’s phone and found that she and Kempter had spoken over the phone before her disappearance. Kempter was also the registered owner of a red 2015 Nissan Versa.
Police were able to track Kempter’s cellphone to just across the Nebraska/Colorado border on Interstate 76.
On Aug. 2, 2019, at 11:54 p.m., Douglas County, Colorado, sheriff's deputies saw the red Nissan Versa driving toward Kempter’s residence in Highlands Ranch. The 14-year-old was found in the vehicle, and Kempter was arrested.
The teen's parents said in a statement after Kempter's conviction that in the summer of 2019, Kempter was lurking in forums where teenagers in crisis, including their daughter, sometimes go for help.
"He positioned himself as a helper who would make her problems go away. After weeks of grooming her, he drove from Colorado to take her from us," the parents said.
The teen said she met Kempter on Reddit in a chat room for teen runaways. Her screen name indicated that she was a 14-year-old girl.
After communicating on Reddit, they moved their conversation to Tumblr, another social media platform, and exchanged messages between July 23 and Aug. 2. They also exchanged emails. During these conversations, Kempter indicated that he wanted to have sex with the teen and would bring her to Colorado to live with him.
As Kempter drove from the teen's home, he told her to lie down in the front seat and cover herself so she wouldn't be seen. She said that at some point while they were still in Nebraska, Kempter stopped at a Walmart to buy her new clothes. Evidence obtained in a search of Kempter’s vehicle revealed the purchase of boy's pants and a shirt, and a blanket.
Kempter also told the teen what to say and do if they were contacted by anyone.
The 14-year-old's parents said they're proud of their daughter's resilience, and of the healing she has undergone in the last year.
"Her remarkable bravery has ensured that he can never prey on another victim," the parents said. "We appreciate the hard work of investigators and the U.S. Attorney's office to see justice was done in this case."
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.