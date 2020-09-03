Man found guilty of enticing 14-year-old Lincoln girl, taking her to Colorado

"He positioned himself as a helper who would make her problems go away. After weeks of grooming her, he drove from Colorado to take her from us," the parents said.

The teen said she met Kempter on Reddit in a chat room for teen runaways. Her screen name indicated that she was a 14-year-old girl.

After communicating on Reddit, they moved their conversation to Tumblr, another social media platform, and exchanged messages between July 23 and Aug. 2. They also exchanged emails. During these conversations, Kempter indicated that he wanted to have sex with the teen and would bring her to Colorado to live with him.

As Kempter drove from the teen's home, he told her to lie down in the front seat and cover herself so she wouldn't be seen. She said that at some point while they were still in Nebraska, Kempter stopped at a Walmart to buy her new clothes. Evidence obtained in a search of Kempter’s vehicle revealed the purchase of boy's pants and a shirt, and a blanket.

Kempter also told the teen what to say and do if they were contacted by anyone.

The 14-year-old's parents said they're proud of their daughter's resilience, and of the healing she has undergone in the last year.