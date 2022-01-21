 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man pleads no contest to 2020 fatal hit-and-run in Lincoln
Man pleads no contest to 2020 fatal hit-and-run in Lincoln

  Updated
LINCOLN — A man charged with fatally hitting another man in his front yard in Lincoln has pleaded no contest to charges in the case.

Hani Hadgi, 31, of Lincoln, pleaded no contest to attempting to leave the scene of a fatal accident and misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Hadgi, who is already serving a two- to three-year prison sentence on separate drug charges, faces more time behind bars when he’s sentenced in March.

Prosecutors said Hadgi had left the scene of a disturbance with others in the area and was driving a sport utility vehicle recklessly when he hit 41-year-old Victor Melendez the night of Sept. 22, 2020.

An officer who arrived at the scene testified he saw Melendez lying on the ground and Hadgi's SUV crashed into a street sign nearby. The officers said Hadgi got out of the crashed SUV and left in a red car without checking on Melendez.

Hadgi was on probation for the drug charges when he hit Melendez.

