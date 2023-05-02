A 36-year-old man shot by law enforcement officers in an exchange of gunfire near Northwest 28th and West O Streets in Lincoln on Monday has been identified.

Chace Abney was taken to a Lincoln hospital with critical injuries, according to a statement Tuesday from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Abney had been in Lincoln for about a week and has ties to the community, the statement said.

Abney, who is originally from Oakdale, Nebraska, was convicted of burglary and distribution of marijuana in Madison County in 2009. He was sentenced to one to three years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. At that time, he listed an address in Rochester, New York.

The shooting occurred about 2:45 p.m. when three members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force — a unit made up of officers from the Nebraska State Patrol, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Lincoln Police Department — confronted a man who had been following them in a vehicle, Chief Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Houchin said.

The unit had been conducting surveillance at a motel near Southwest 27th and West O Streets, the statement said. When the officers moved to a parking lot about a block away, a vehicle with New York license plates driven by Abney followed them.

Abney, according to investigators, resisted commands to exit the vehicle and pulled out a 9mm handgun, pointing it at the officers. One round was fired from Abney's pistol, the statement said.

A trooper and a Lincoln police officer returned fire. Abney suffered multiple gunshot wounds. No officers were injured.

