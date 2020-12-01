Man stabbed, punched in parking lot altercation at Lincoln Walmart

A man was stabbed and punched after he yelled at a vehicle in a Lincoln Walmart to slow down, according to Lincoln police.

Police say the altercation occurred just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The 31-year-old man told police the vehicle was going too fast so he yelled at the driver.

The driver got out of the vehicle, threatened to kill the man and then pulled out a knife and began swinging it at him, according to Lincoln police.

The victim was cut in the face and punched several times, according to police. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are examining video from the store and ask that anyone with information contact call Crime Stoppers at 402-441-6000.

