 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man stabbed, punched in parking lot altercation at Lincoln Walmart
0 comments

Man stabbed, punched in parking lot altercation at Lincoln Walmart

{{featured_button_text}}

A man was stabbed and punched after he  yelled at a vehicle in a Lincoln Walmart to slow down, according to Lincoln police.

Police say the altercation occurred just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The 31-year-old man told police the vehicle was going too fast so he yelled at the driver.

The driver got out of the vehicle, threatened to kill the man and then pulled out a knife and began swinging it at him, according to Lincoln police.

The victim was cut in the face and punched several times, according to police. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are examining video from the store and ask that anyone with information contact call Crime Stoppers at 402-441-6000.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 25

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert