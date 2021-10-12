Man stabs fellow inmate with homemade weapon at Lincoln prison, Corrections Department says

A man serving a sentence at the Lincoln Correctional Center was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after an altercation with another inmate Monday.

The fight left one of the men with puncture wounds to the chest. A homemade weapon believed to be used during the assault was found inside a trash can, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

A bag possibly containing homemade alcohol was also found inside the trash.

The housing unit where the assault occurred was placed on modified operations to allow for additional interviews with witnesses, the department said. Criminal charges will be determined by the Lancaster County Attorney's Office after the investigation.

The incident in Lincoln happened one day after an inmate at the Omaha Correctional Center headbutted a staff member in the face, breaking the staff member’s nose.

The inmate, according to the Corrections Department, showed signs of being intoxicated.

