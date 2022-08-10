 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man tells Lincoln police he sent $150,000-$200,000 to woman he met on Facebook

Here's a tip: Don't ever send anyone any money for anything. That way, you're less likely to get ripped off.

Tuesday evening after 7, a Lincoln police officer responded to a report of a fraud case. A 56-year-old man reported that he had met a woman on Facebook. During their conversations, the woman asked the man to send some cellphones to her in Nigeria.

As their communications continued, police said, the woman said she was going to come visit the man and bring with her $14 million in gold, noting that various fees and taxes would be assessed to transport the gold.

The man told police that since February 2020, he thinks he had sent the woman between $150,000 and $200,000. Most of the money had been transferred via gift cards and Bitcoin.

The man told police he performed an image search of the woman's photo and found that the woman in the photo is a porn actress. It's possible — probable? — that the actress and the woman the man was talking to were not the same person.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

