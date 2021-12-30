Man who was on way to White House with 'hit list' is arrested in western Iowa

Shiels said Xiong complied when he was taken in for questioning. According to online records, Xiong was booked in Pottawattamie County in Iowa shortly after 4:30 p.m. Dec. 21.

Xiong admitted to a U.S. Secret Service agent that up until a few months ago, he had worked at a grocery store in Merced to maintain his "cover" until he was called upon by God to "combat evil demons in the White House."

"Xiong believes that he is the only person remaining who can free the United States of evil and it is necessary for him to kill those in positions of power," Special Agent Justin Larson with the Secret Service said in the affidavit.

Investigators said Xiong allowed them to look at his phone to corroborate his claims. His calendar and notes included entries for "survive supplies" on Oct. 19; "safe life defense order," which was related to body armor, on Oct. 19; and "rifle pickup" on Oct. 29, with a "silencer order" on Nov. 5 and "save USA" on Nov. 20-21 and Nov. 27, according to the affidavit.

Sometime around Dec. 18, Xiong left his home near Sacramento and started driving to the White House. He told investigators he downloaded TikTok videos on his phone to compile a list of individuals he intended to kill, which included politicians and public figures.