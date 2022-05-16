Medical marijuana backers challenge Nebraska petition signature requirement in court

LINCOLN — Medical marijuana backers are challenging the constitutionality of a requirement that petitioners collect a certain number of signatures from at least 38 Nebraska counties for the measure to make the ballot.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana joined with the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska to file a civil rights lawsuit on Monday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln.

The suit names Crista Eggers, the statewide campaign coordinator for the petition drive and the mother of a boy with uncontrolled seizures, as a plaintiff. Secretary of State Bob Evnen, the state's top election official, is named as the defendant.

The lawsuit asks the court to issue a temporary restraining order suspending the requirement that petitions get valid signatures from at least 5% of registered voters in two-thirds of the state's 93 counties to qualify for the ballot.

It also asks for a ruling that the multicounty requirement is unconstitutional based on the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment, guaranteeing freedom of speech, and the 14th Amendment, guaranteeing equal protection and due process.

"We have a real shot at qualifying," Eggers said. "I am hopeful this case will remove a barrier to Nebraskans’ constitutional right to petition their government and help us put the issue to voters.”

According to the lawsuit, the multicounty requirement gives more power to voters in rural counties while diluting the power of voters in more populous counties.

"The signature of a voter in a rural county on an initiative petition is more valuable because it goes further in reaching the target of 5% of that county’s registered voters" in violation of the equal protection clause, the suit said.

"Because of this voting imbalance, voters in rural areas can act as gatekeepers who prevent otherwise valid initiatives from qualifying for placement on the ballot," it said.

In addition, the suit argues that the requirement impaired Eggers' right to engage in core political speech because it "dramatically compounds the complexity and cost of obtaining necessary signatures to put an issue on the state ballot."

The multicounty requirement is in addition to the requirement that petitions collect a certain number of total signatures. Both requirements are in the Nebraska Constitution.

In this case, the campaign to legalize medical marijuana is circulating two petitions for new laws, which requires valid signatures from 7% of registered voters statewide. Based on May 3 voter registration figures, that means each petition needs nearly 87,000 valid signatures.

One petition would protect patients with serious health conditions from being arrested for possessing and using limited amounts of marijuana when recommended by health care providers. The second would create and regulate a system for producing and distributing cannabis for medical purposes.

The Nebraska lawsuit comes more than 50 years after the U.S. Supreme Court determined a similar Illinois multicounty requirement violated residents’ rights. Courts have struck down these requirements in other states, including Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.

In 2014, a federal district court judge ruled that Nebraska’s requirement was unconstitutional, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eight Circuit later overturned the decision on a procedural matter without ruling on the merits of the case.

The push to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska has encountered numerous obstacles in the last few years.

In 2020, the campaign raised about $2.5 million and, despite the pandemic, secured more than 182,000 signatures. The petition had well above the number of signatures needed to put the issue on the ballot, but it was disqualified by the Nebraska Supreme Court for containing more than one subject.

This year, the petition drive has been short of funds after suffering the loss of two people who had been expected to make a major contribution to the current legalization campaign. One of those donors, who contributed to the group’s last effort, died in a plane crash. A second person was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Without the money for a traditional signature-gathering effort that relies heavily on paid circulators, leaders of this year's campaign announced plans to mobilize supporters for a grassroots volunteer effort to collect signatures.

According to the lawsuit, the multicounty requirement hinders those efforts by forcing the campaign to spread its limited resources across sparsely populated counties where it takes longer to collect signatures than in areas with higher populations with the potential to collect more signatures.

