Members of two Dodge County boards agree to reimburse for work done without open approval

LINCOLN — Members of two Dodge County township boards agreed Friday to reimburse the townships and pay fines for payments they received that were not approved during open meetings.
Jeremy Moss of Fremont, a member of the Elkhorn Township Board, agreed to a settlement in which he will repay the township $22,000 for road repair work he did following the 2019 floods. Moss also agreed to pay a $2,000 civil penalty in the settlement approved Friday by the Nebraska Political Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
Moss, who could not be reached for comment Friday evening, billed the township for about $139,000 in emergency road repair work in the months after the March floods. He and the two other members of the township board also voted themselves a raise of $1,000 a week, for 22 weeks, due to the increase workload after the flood. The job normally pays $800 a year, the commission settlement stated.
In an official response to a state audit earlier this year, the township board said they had hired Moss only after finding that all other road contractors were busy and that he had abstained from the vote. The board also stated that it expected the extra salary to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
But the state auditor's office said it could find no explanation of those claims in the minutes of township meetings, so the auditor's office considered them unsubstantiated. The auditor added that emergencies do not waive the requirement that payments be listed on a meeting agenda and approved at an open meeting.
Moss, in the settlement agreement with the commission, said he did not intend to break the law that prohibits public officials from realizing financial gain from their position and requires payments to be approved at open meetings. Some allegations against him were dropped in exchange for agreeing to repay the township board.
Also on Friday, Zach Taylor of Ames, a member of the Platte Township Board, agreed to repay that board $4,800 and pay a $250 fine.
Taylor, who did not immediately respond to a phone message left Friday evening, voted to approve a $4,800 payment to him to reimburse for damage done to one of his center-pivot irrigation systems during road reconstruction work done for the township. He also said he did not intend to violate any laws, but agreed to pay a $250 civil fine.
Concerns about the payments, and about inadequate record keeping by the Platte Township Board, were raised in a 2019 audit, also done by the Nebraska State Auditor's Office.
Our best staff images from December 2020
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009,
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.