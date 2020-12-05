Members of two Dodge County boards agree to reimburse for work done without open approval

LINCOLN — Members of two Dodge County township boards agreed Friday to reimburse the townships and pay fines for payments they received that were not approved during open meetings.

Jeremy Moss of Fremont, a member of the Elkhorn Township Board, agreed to a settlement in which he will repay the township $22,000 for road repair work he did following the 2019 floods. Moss also agreed to pay a $2,000 civil penalty in the settlement approved Friday by the Nebraska Political Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

Moss, who could not be reached for comment Friday evening, billed the township for about $139,000 in emergency road repair work in the months after the March floods. He and the two other members of the township board also voted themselves a raise of $1,000 a week, for 22 weeks, due to the increase workload after the flood. The job normally pays $800 a year, the commission settlement stated.

In an official response to a state audit earlier this year, the township board said they had hired Moss only after finding that all other road contractors were busy and that he had abstained from the vote. The board also stated that it expected the extra salary to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.