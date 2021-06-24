Men sentenced to life in federal prison for murder of Lincoln mother

Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison for their roles in the 2018 slaying of a Lincoln woman during a drug-related home invasion.

Tawhyne M. Patterson, a Vice Lord gang member from Chicago, and Damon D. Williams of Omaha were sentenced to life in prison for the home invasion that resulted in the death of Jessica Brandon in July 2018, according to a press release from acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp. There is no parole in the federal system.

On July 31, 2018, three men forced their way into the home that Brandon, 36, shared with her boyfriend. She was shot, and police later concluded that her boyfriend was dealing drugs. He pleaded guilty to drug charges in May 2019.

In addition to Brandon and her boyfriend, four children and a 61-year-old woman were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Patterson, 28, and Williams, 29, were part of a crew that targeted the Lincoln marijuana dealer for robbery. They went to the home on two consecutive days in late July, planning to steal drug money. Brandon was killed during the second attempt.