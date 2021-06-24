Men sentenced to life in federal prison for murder of Lincoln mother

Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison for their roles in the 2018 slaying of a Lincoln woman during a drug-related home invasion.
Tawhyne M. Patterson, a Vice Lord gang member from Chicago, and Damon D. Williams of Omaha were sentenced to life in prison for the home invasion that resulted in the death of Jessica Brandon in July 2018, according to a press release from acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp. There is no parole in the federal system.
On July 31, 2018, three men forced their way into the home that Brandon, 36, shared with her boyfriend. She was shot, and police later concluded that her boyfriend was dealing drugs. He pleaded guilty to drug charges in May 2019.
In addition to Brandon and her boyfriend, four children and a 61-year-old woman were in the home at the time of the shooting.
Patterson, 28, and Williams, 29, were part of a crew that targeted the Lincoln marijuana dealer for robbery. They went to the home on two consecutive days in late July, planning to steal drug money. Brandon was killed during the second attempt.
The men were sentenced to life by Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard for commission of murder with a firearm during an attempted robbery. They received an additional 20 years for firearms conspiracy and the attempted robbery the day before.
On the day Brandon was killed, Patterson forced open the door and was joined by two others claiming to be Lincoln police officers. The robbers zip tied and restrained three children, including a child there on a sleepover who had no family connection to the marijuana dealer.
Brandon, mother of two of the children in the home at the time, was fatally shot in the stairwell to her home as she found herself between Patterson and a safe where the robbers expected to find cash and drugs.
An older woman with a broken back was also zip tied and held at gunpoint. The evidence showed that Patterson gunned down Brandon while Williams and his brother, Dante Williams, who is scheduled for sentencing next week, went through the bedrooms in the home, taking the women and children hostage, according to the press release.
Video was recovered from the crime scene, and Williams and Patterson, who fled to Texas and were arrested there, were identified through tips from the public.
Sharp said the U.S. "continues to view the prosecution of violent crimes, especially those involving firearms, as a top priority."
"All gun crimes are disturbing, but home invasions are especially horrifying for the victims," Sharp said. "Today’s life plus 240 months sentence sends a clear message to those who commit violent crimes: Use a gun and you are going to be looking at hard time.”
Notable Nebraska and Iowa crime news of 2021
Local connection to the Capitol riot
An $11 million scam
The saga of Oliver Glass
Former Omaha gym owner convicted
Former coach, security guard accused of rape
The sentencing of Aubrey Trail
Shooting of Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash
Man acquitted of murder but convicted of witness tampering
Woman accused in slayings of two men
Gang member not getting off easy
Man sentenced in debit card scheme
Death row inmate dies at 55
Former Husker Katerian LeGrone acquitted
Man convicted in fatal crash
Man pleads no contest to killing sex offender
Douglas County landfill scheme
Shooting at Westroads Mall
Convicted murderer, child molester dies
Golf cart rustling
Cold case heats up
Defendant returns to Nebraska for murder trial
Teens charged with attempted murder
Man charged in threats
Man arrested in April 2020 slaying
Omahan charged in fatal shooting of two men
Bellevue man charged in deaths of his children
Woman dies after domestic altercation
Huge bail set for man who fled to Nicaragua
Man accused of committing and filming heinous crime
Suspect in Sonic shooting faces unrelated charges
Man gets prison time for deadly robbery
Man charged in November 2020 slaying
Union Omaha player accused in internet romance scam
Erica Jenkins wants to change her name
Omaha police officer facing felony charges in Sarpy County
Two teenagers die after shooting
Teen's shooting of father ruled self-defense
14-year-old among those killed in spike in violence
Father charged in 6-month-old's death
Violent hour: 1 killed, 4 wounded in 2 shootings
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067