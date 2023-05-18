A missing 11-year-old girl from York has been safely found.

In a Facebook post, the York Police Department said Mercedes American Horse was located at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday. She had been missing since May 8.

In an earlier Facebook post, police said American Horse had left her guardian and was last seen with her mother, Kayla American Horse. They added Kayla American Horse allegedly did not have legal custody of Mercedes.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and other law enforcement agencies assisted the police department in the investigation.

