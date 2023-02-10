Authorities recovered the body of a missing Council Bluffs man from Lake Manawa Friday.

Nicholas James Erisman, 33, was reported missing Thursday, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. He was last seen around noon that day driving a red ATV away from his Council Bluffs residence. Police said Erisman was likely headed toward Lake Manawa.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources joined police and fire officials in searching the lake Friday morning. They located an ATV and helmet in the lake. A regional dive team was called in and they located Erisman's body.

Police said foul play is not suspected and the case is being investigated as an accident.