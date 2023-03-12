An elderly married couple missing for two months from Aurora, Nebraska, were found dead Saturday near Kearney in Buffalo County.

Loveda and Bob Proctor, 89 and 92, respectively, were found at 3:15 p.m. in a vehicle that was stuck on a minimum maintenance road, north of 100th and Keystone Road, according to statement from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said foul play is not suspected and autopsies have been ordered by the Buffalo County Attorney's Office.

The Proctors were last seen Jan. 11 after two doctor's appointments in Grand Island. The couple's granddaughter confirmed their deaths in a Facebook post Saturday evening.

"Bob and Loveda have been found. They are in heaven watching over us," Laci Fleming said in the post. "Thank you everyone."

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said a citizen contacted deputies about a vehicle found stuck on a minimum maintenance road about 11 miles northeast of Kearney and 60 miles west of Aurora.