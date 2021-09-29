Missing Kearney man and his dog found dead

Authorities say a body found in a Nebraska pond may be a Kearney man who has been missing more than a year.
Scott Rockefeller, 31, disappeared in June of 2020.
His body and that of a dog was found in a vehicle in a pond south of Minden, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
Authorities learned of the vehicle Tuesday afternoon when someone reported seeing it in an 'irrigation reuse pit' near Highway 10, about three miles south of Minden.
There were no signs of foul play, according to the State Patrol, but the Kearney County Sheriff's Office has requested the State Patrol's help in investigating the case.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nancy Gaarder
Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.