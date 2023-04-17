A Lincoln man was arrested and a missing teenager was located after a nearly 40-mile pursuit down Interstate 80 Sunday night.

According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, a state trooper observed a Honda Civic speeding eastbound on I-80 near Bradshaw, Nebraska, about 8:40 p.m. Sunday. As the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled.

The ensuing pursuit reached speeds of more than 100 mph. It lasted 22 minutes and spanned 38 miles. As the chase approached Lincoln, another trooper was able to deploy stop sticks and bring the vehicle to a halt. Both the driver and the front seat passenger fled on foot and ran across the westbound lanes of I-80.

With assistance from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, state troopers quickly apprehended the two people who fled. A backseat passenger did not flee and was taken into custody without incident, according to the state patrol.

The driver has been identified as a 27-year-old Lincoln man. He was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property and multiple outstanding warrants.

The front seat passenger was identified as a 17-year-old girl who was recently reported missing. She was taken to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center and booked on an outstanding warrant. The backseat passenger was cited for drug possession and released.

