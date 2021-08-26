More than 150 pounds of marijuana seized in Interstate 80 traffic stop

Seward County sheriff's deputies found more than 150 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Tuesday.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Nevada man about 3:20 p.m. on I-80 near Seward. The deputies could smell marijuana and saw a THC wax container on the center console of the vehicle during the stop, according to a press release from the Seward County Sheriff's Office.

About 156 pounds of marijuana, 68 pounds of THC concentrate and 23 pounds of THC wax concentrate were found in the vehicle. The Sheriff's Office estimated the street value of the items at $500,000.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of numerous charges, including possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.