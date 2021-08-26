 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More than 150 pounds of marijuana seized in Interstate 80 traffic stop
0 comments

More than 150 pounds of marijuana seized in Interstate 80 traffic stop

Seward County marijuana

Seward County sheriff's deputies found more than 150 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

 SEWARD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Seward County sheriff's deputies found more than 150 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Tuesday.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Nevada man about 3:20 p.m. on I-80 near Seward. The deputies could smell marijuana and saw a THC wax container on the center console of the vehicle during the stop, according to a press release from the Seward County Sheriff's Office.

About 156 pounds of marijuana, 68 pounds of THC concentrate and 23 pounds of THC wax concentrate were found in the vehicle. The Sheriff's Office estimated the street value of the items at $500,000.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of numerous charges, including possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Murder hornet nest found in Washington state

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert