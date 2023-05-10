More than 27,000 Nebraskans are eligible to receive money from a $141 million nationwide settlement with TurboTax’s parent company, Intuit Inc.

In a press release, Attorney General Mike Hilgers’ Office said at least 27,353 Nebraskans are eligible for portions of the $837,114 settlement pool allocated to the state. Most consumers can expect to receive between $29 and $30. Eligible people will be contacted through email by Rust Consulting, the settlement fund administrator. Checks will be mailed throughout this month with no action needed from eligible recipients.

Recipients include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the Internal Revenue Service’s Free File Program.

About 4.4 million Americans are eligible to receive money from the settlement.

For more information about who is covered by the settlement and information about the settlement fund, visit agturbotaxsettlement.com.

