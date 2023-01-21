Morning shooting in Lincoln leaves 18-year-old dead

An 18-year old Lincoln man has died and another man is in custody after a neighborhood disturbance turned into a shooting.
According to a press release from the Lincoln Police Department, officers responded to reports of a disturbance and shooting near 18th Street and Euclid Avenue shortly before 10:20 a.m. Saturday. Officers found the 18-year-old man a gunshot wound to his upper torso outside a home.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.
Armon Rejai, 29, of Lincoln, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.
The investigation is continuing. The Lincoln Police Department asks anyone who witnessed or has information about the shooting to call the department at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.
