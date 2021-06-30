Morrill County sheriff's deputies serving a warrant fatally wound Bayard man, 58

A man from Bayard, Nebraska, has died after he was shot by Morrill County sheriff's deputies who were trying to serve a warrant at his home.

About 11:30 a.m. Mountain time Tuesday, officers with the Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group task force were attempting to serve a search warrant at a Bayard residence as part of a narcotics investigation, the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday. Morrill County sheriff's deputies were assisting the task force, the patrol said.

The man who lived in the home, 58-year-old Larry Hunt, became "combative toward the officers," the patrol said. Two Morrill County sheriff’s deputies then shot Hunt, the patrol said.

Officers immediately provided medical aid to Hunt, who then was taken to Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff. He died of his injuries Tuesday afternoon.

One Morrill County deputy sheriff sustained minor injuries during the incident, the patrol said.

The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office and Morrill County attorney asked the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct an investigation into what happened. The investigation is ongoing. Under a Nebraska law that applies to in-custody deaths, a grand jury will investigate the incident.