Mother and son from Iowa arrested in U.S. Capitol insurrection
A mother and son from Iowa were arrested Friday on federal charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. 

Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines and Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny, Iowa, made their initial appearances in federal court Friday, according to a press release from the FBI's Omaha field office.

Charges against Deborah Sandoval include knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly impeding or disrupting the orderly conduct of government, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Salvador Sandoval Jr. faces charges of obstructing, impeding or interfering with law enforcement, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The two were arrested by FBI agents from the Omaha field office’s Des Moines resident agency. -- Jessica Wade

Photos: Capitol officer who died after riot lies in honor in Rotunda

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

