Motorcyclist killed in crash in North Platte

A Kansas man was killed Friday when his motorcycle collided with an SUV in North Platte.

According to the North Platte Police Department, first responders were called to the scene of a crash shortly after 8:15 a.m. near U.S. Highway 83 and Interstate 80. Justin Trussell, a 58-year-old resident of Kendall, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say preliminary evidence indicates that Trussell was driving his 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Jeffers Street as North Platte resident Donald Hazen, 75, was driving north in a 1995 Ford Bronco. Hazen was trying to turn off Jeffers Street onto Walker Road when Trussell's motorcycle hit his vehicle.

Hazen reported no injuries. Police said Friday afternoon that they still were investigating the crash.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.