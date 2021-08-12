Multiple inmates injured in fight at Lincoln Correctional Center

A fight at the Lincoln Correctional Center left multiple inmates injured Thursday and prompted plans for prison staff to search the facility.
The fight began in one of the housing units just before 10:30 a.m. when several inmates started punching one another, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
Inmates in an adjacent unit used a table to break out windows in both units and joined the fight.
Pepper spray was used to break up the fight. In the end, 11 inmates were identified for their involvement, and three inmates were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, the department said.
The prison will remain on modified operations throughout the weekend so that staff members can conduct targeted searches for contraband. Inmate visits will be canceled during that time.
Results of the investigation will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal charges.
