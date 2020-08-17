Nearly 2,300 pounds of pot worth more than $5 million found in truck near Cozad

Nearly 2,300 pounds of marijuana was discovered in a truck that had broken down along Interstate 80 near Cozad, Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol estimated Monday that the marijuana is worth more than $5 million on the street.

About 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the patrol said, a trooper noticed a box truck on the shoulder of I-80's eastbound lanes. The trooper stopped and became suspicious of criminal activity, a patrol spokesman said.

The truck was towed to the patrol's Lexington office and searched with the assistance of Dawson County sheriff's deputies. The marijuana was found inside cardboard boxes marked as electronics and other items.

The truck driver, a 33-year-old man from Buckeye, Arizona, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana — more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver. He was booked into the Dawson County Jail.

