Nebraska AG Doug Peterson says recent trafficking case shows strength of new laws

For Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, the recent conviction of William J. Quinn carried a unique weight. It was a demonstration of what he and others who’ve worked to educate and pass laws to address human trafficking want to accomplish.
“From our perspective, this was a pretty big — I use the word ‘mile marker’ — a pretty big moment in the history of human trafficking enforcement in Nebraska,” Peterson said in an interview.
A Furnas County District Court jury found Quinn guilty of 13 counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl, the Kearney Hub reported. Quinn, 57, was accused of forcing himself on the girl numerous times and providing her to other men for sex. He’s facing five life terms in prison, plus 177 years, with sentencing scheduled for Sept. 15.
The case prompted Sen. Ben Sasse to send a letter asking U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to offer support and determine whether the Department of Justice needs more tools “to fight this scourge.” Quinn’s lawyers made a motion for a mistrial based on the senator’s statement, but the judge ultimately did not declare one, the Hub reported.
“I thought the letter was unnecessary and unfortunate,” Peterson said. “It could’ve been easily addressed with a phone call, and I’m not sure why it wasn’t.”
Nebraska has a good relationship with the federal authorities here, he said, and they work together in the area of human trafficking.
“In some cases, you’ll have criminal activity with a federal penalty, or the federal options are stronger,” he said. “But, in this particular case, our penalty provisions were as strong as necessary for a case like this.”
Sasse spokesman James Wegmann repeated in an emailed statement that “combatting sex trafficking has long been a priority” for the senator.
“We have full faith in the work folks on the state level and in the courts are doing,” the statement said. Because the victim was recruited and moved from another state, the goal was the make sure that the DOJ was aware of “the interstate nature of the case and ensuring that county and state folks get the help they need from the federal level in this and other trafficking cases.”
Attorneys and investigators from the state and Furnas County worked together on the investigation, Peterson said. He said the case represents a lot of what he and others have been trying to accomplish over several years.
Former State Sen. Amanda McGill Johnson sponsored sex trafficking legislation almost a decade ago. McGill Johnson, who now serves on the Millard Public Schools board and as the executive director of a nonprofit, said there was initially a focus on altering the perception of victims by law enforcement, prosecutors and the public through education. Peterson participated in committees she organized, according to a press release from his office.
Victims in trafficking cases had often been treated as if it was their choice when it wasn’t, McGill Johnson explained; there was coercion and trauma in the background for most. She started chipping away at state laws that reflected that shift in perspective. One bill made it so children under 18 can’t be prosecuted for prostitution and increased penalties for people who sold children for sex.
When McGill Johnson left the Legislature, Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln was just arriving and took up the issue. Pansing Brooks took office in 2015, the same year Peterson started as attorney general and made human trafficking one of his priorities.
More legislation has since reflected the evolving understanding, Pansing Brooks said, including bills that enhanced penalties against traffickers and gave adult victims immunity from prosecution for prostitution. According to previous World-Herald reporting, Peterson devoted full-time staff to combating trafficking and started a task force that has provided training to hundreds of law enforcement personnel and service providers.
Peterson points to the state’s improved grades on report cards from Shared Hope International that measure the strength of child sex trafficking laws: In 2011, the state earned an F; in 2019, it earned an A. At this point, he feels that the state’s laws are in good shape. McGill Johnson and Pansing Brooks agreed.
“We changed the paradigm, and it’s really been a sea change of understanding,” Pansing Brooks said.
The Quinn verdict gave her a sense that “some real good’s been done.”
Peterson also sees the Quinn case as a chance to send a message.
“We want communities to understand: No matter the size, this can exist in your community,” he said of human trafficking. “Let us know, as soon as possible, let law enforcement know. Let the Human Trafficking Task Force know that, and let us investigate. Because, had we maybe known sooner, some of the things could’ve been stopped.”
Asked about the bigger picture and whether there is adequate support for survivors of human trafficking in the state, he said it’s still a challenge — especially in rural areas — but there are a lot of people working to build up a support network.
Madeline Walker — human trafficking program coordinator at The Nebraska Coalition, a network of domestic violence and sexual assault programs — said that while prosecution is part of the response to human trafficking, other resources are needed to prevent it. Human trafficking can refer to both sex trafficking and labor trafficking, though she said there is a lot of overlap. Not all survivors who access programs in the organization’s network want to participate in the law enforcement process.
Traffickers tend to seek out people who are vulnerable and in need, Walker said, and use tactics such as emotional manipulation and access to basic needs to recruit victims.
The victim in Furnas County, for instance, reported that Quinn initially friended her on Facebook while she was living with her sister in North Carolina and asked her if she wanted a job at his cafe in Oxford. She moved to nearby Beaver City to live with another sister in 2019 and notified Quinn that she was ready to work, the Kearney Hub reported.
More access to social safety nets is needed to prevent trafficking — resources that put people in a more stable, healthier place. A key need: housing. Other resources, Walker said, include better access to mental health care, more shelter options for youths that aren’t tied to the criminal justice system, increasing education regarding healthy relationship dynamics and consent among young people, and providing confidential advocacy options for victims.
Sarah Forrest, director of operations for the Nebraska Alliance of Child Advocacy Centers, said movement toward understanding that young people who are being exploited are not criminals is ongoing.
It doesn’t diminish the good work that has been done, she said, but “I think we all know we’re not where we’d like to be in terms of providing long-term and meaningful support to address exploitation in our state.”