Nebraska AG Doug Peterson says recent trafficking case shows strength of new laws

“I thought the letter was unnecessary and unfortunate,” Peterson said. “It could’ve been easily addressed with a phone call, and I’m not sure why it wasn’t.”

Nebraska has a good relationship with the federal authorities here, he said, and they work together in the area of human trafficking.

“In some cases, you’ll have criminal activity with a federal penalty, or the federal options are stronger,” he said. “But, in this particular case, our penalty provisions were as strong as necessary for a case like this.”

Sasse spokesman James Wegmann repeated in an emailed statement that “combatting sex trafficking has long been a priority” for the senator.

“We have full faith in the work folks on the state level and in the courts are doing,” the statement said. Because the victim was recruited and moved from another state, the goal was the make sure that the DOJ was aware of “the interstate nature of the case and ensuring that county and state folks get the help they need from the federal level in this and other trafficking cases.”

Attorneys and investigators from the state and Furnas County worked together on the investigation, Peterson said. He said the case represents a lot of what he and others have been trying to accomplish over several years.