Nebraska agencies searching for Tecumseh woman's remains near Table Rock

About 150 people from Nebraska law enforcement agencies and other groups will scour up to 700 acres of land in southeast Nebraska over the next three days to search for the remains of a 55-year-old Tecumseh woman missing since June.

The large-scale search for the body of Linda Dillard or any evidence related to her disappearance began Thursday morning and will continue through Saturday, if needed. It will take place at the Table Rock State Wildlife Management Area and some neighboring private land.

The wildlife management area is about 40 miles east of Beatrice.

Dillard last was seen near Table Rock on June 16. Investigators think she was the victim of a crime, but no one has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

“We have no evidence that she is alive at this time," said Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Eric Jones, who is supervising the investigation. "We believe that she is likely deceased.”

Jones said officials chose these three days to conduct a search because it was ideal timing after the winter snow but before foliage and crops are replanted and grow again. He declined to comment on whether officials had received a specific tip to search the area again. Smaller groups previously have searched ditches and the surrounding property, he said.

The plan this time involves various specialists, including experts who are skilled in recognizing decomposed remains, eight dogs trained to detect human remains or cadavers and two mounted horse search and rescue teams from neighboring Kansas counties.

A professor and several forensic anthropology students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will be on site to help searchers distinguish between animal and human bones, Jones said. Also, members from NecroSearch International, a Colorado-based team that helps law enforcement search for human remains, and Midwest Archeological Center, a research center located in Lincoln that's part of the National Park Service, also are part of the effort. Dillard’s family members are helping search, too, Jones said.

No specific spot within the Table Rock area is being targeted, he said. The group will try to cover the entirety of the roughly 400 acres of the park plus an additional nearly 300 acres of nearby private land.

“We hope we can get it done in three days,” Jones said.

Dillard would have turned 56 years old next week, Jones said, and was a mother and a grandmother.

The Lincoln Journal Star reported in October that investigators think she had been drinking and smoking methamphetamine at a farmstead in the area. A family later found the wig she had been wearing. The man who lives on the property told the Nebraska State Patrol that Dillard walked away early that morning after accusing him of sexual assault and said her ex-husband picked her up and drove her away. Dillard’s ex-husband reported her missing four days later.

Jones said people should try to avoid the area for the next few days: “We would ask that people who are not already involved in the search operation just be aware that a law enforcement operation is taking place in that area.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.