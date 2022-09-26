 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska City man sentenced for manslaughter, child abuse

A Nebraska City man was sentenced on Monday to nine to 22 years in prison for his role in a fatal shooting late last year. 

Donald Pack, 23, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and two counts of child abuse related to the killing of 21-year-old David Holmes. 

Shortly before midnight on New Years' Eve of 2021, police in Nebraska City were called to an apartment to reports of a shooting. Police found Holmes on a couch in the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

As officers canvassed the area, Pack called 911 and informed the dispatcher that he had shot someone and that he was walking around the area with a loaded gun. He put the gun down when instructed to do so by the dispatcher and provided police with his location. 

Donald Pack

Donald Pack DOB: 7-6-1999. Convicted of manslaughter in death of his friend David Holmes on Dec. 31, 2021.

Officers took Pack into custody without incident and found a semi-automatic handgun about 50 feet from where he was picked up by police. According to the affidavit, Pack told officers that the shooting was unintentional.

Three young children — Pack's two children and Holmes' son — were in the apartment at the time of the shooting. 

Pack was initially charged with five felonies: second-degree murder, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and three counts of felony child abuse. As part of a plea deal, the second-degree murder charge was reduced to manslaughter. The firearm charge and one count of child abuse were dropped. 

Pack will receive credit for 269 days of time served, which amounts to just less than 10 months. 

