Nebraska City teacher, 2 aides charged with child abuse over treatment of special-needs child

Authorities say they soaked him with dirty mop water. Pelted him with dodgeballs. Made him endlessly mop bathroom floors, hike high school stairs, sit in soiled pants and fall from his chair.

This wasn’t the stuff of a fraternity hazing a pledge but of public-school employees tormenting a special-needs child, authorities allege.

One Nebraska City High School teacher has been charged with felony child abuse and two paraprofessionals have been charged with misdemeanor child abuse after allegations that audio and videotapes captured them bullying and belittling an autistic child this past fall.

Melissa Valenta, a 50-year-old who taught for 28 years, faces a charge of felony child abuse-no injury. The paraprofessionals who were assigned to her class — Emily Kent, 40, and Deborah Stidd, 56 — have been charged with misdemeanor child abuse-no injury.

The mother of the child questions why a fourth woman, the wife of a school official, was not charged. The mom also has filed a complaint against the teaching certificate of a physical education teacher who also has not been charged.

Neither Nebraska City Superintendent Mark Fritch nor Nebraska City High School Principal Brian Hoover returned phone calls from The World-Herald.

Valenta has resigned her post, though she has denied wrongdoing. Stidd, who also denies wrongdoing, is suspended pending the outcome of the misdemeanor case, according to her attorney. Kent’s attorney did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Valenta and the paraprofessionals could be heard on audiotape or seen on videotape bullying — sometimes physically, other times emotionally — then-16-year-old Tristyn Egri, according to a Nebraska City police affidavit and audiotapes downloaded by Tristyn’s mother, Jennifer.

Jennifer Egri said her son, now 17, is autistic and profoundly disabled — suffering from fatty liver disease, a heart condition and a genetic disorder that doctors say will limit his lifespan to his early 20s. He has a hard time communicating and has the intellect of a 5-year-old. He suffers from seizures and doctors have warned that strenuous physical activity could lead to a stroke or even a heart attack, his mother said.

His condition has resulted in Tristyn being placed with about nine other peers in the life-skills program within Nebraska City High School’s special education department, Jennifer Egri said. Such programs are designed to teach children basic skills that will help them at home or on the job, such as washing dishes, sweeping and mopping floors, cleaning rooms, etc.

Valenta had been Tristyn’s special-education teacher since sixth grade.

Egri said she had a feeling something wasn’t right at school, and that feeling was bolstered by comments that former paras — as the teachers’ aides are called — made about Valenta, the longtime special-education Life Skills teacher. Egri said one former para told her years ago that she was lucky that Tristyn was one of Valenta’s “favorites” because Valenta didn’t treat other kids well.

Egri said the paras told her that Valenta belittled the kids and some paras joined in, knowing that the kids wouldn’t be able to advocate for themselves. That came to a head in the fall.

According to the affidavit of Nebraska City Police Officer Casey Fertig:

In September, Egri said, Tristyn started making unusual comments about not wanting to go to school. Tristyn told his mom that people at school “were being mean.” Asked who, Tristyn replied: “All of my teachers.”

Jennifer said she became further concerned because Tristyn came home from school “extremely exhausted.” So she purchased a recording device and asked Tristyn if he would put it in his pocket during school. He agreed.

Tristyn had the recording device with him on four days this school year: Sept. 13, 23, 29 and 30. Some of the audiotapes were then confirmed by audio and videotape from the gym.

Police's review of the audio and videotapes showed various incidents, including:

• On one of those September days, Valenta became upset that Tristyn wasn’t playing a game in gym class. She grabbed him by the arm and then put a hand on his chest and used her body to push Tristyn backward toward the bleachers. The rest occurred off camera and audio captured Tristyn saying “Ow.”

“You know what, you’re not gonna act like a jackass every day, do you understand me?” Valenta said. “Start walking. Right now! This is P.E. and if you’re not going to play the game then you are going to walk.” The officer wrote that she could hear Valenta repeatedly saying “Go” and Tristyn repeatedly saying “Ow.”

“Go,” Valenta said. “Move and I won’t have to do that.” Tristyn could be heard saying “No” and “Let me go.”

• Valenta and the special-education P.E. teacher, Chad Ferguson, started teasing Tristyn about a puppy he had long coveted and had received on his 16th birthday. They said they could send a video to his mom so she would “take his puppy back.” Ferguson kept talking about the puppy and what he would do with it. “It’s not yours, it’s mine,” Tristyn said, upset. “Please stop it.”

Valenta, Ferguson, Kent, Stidd and a third para, the wife of a school official, "all were hazing him" over the puppy, Egri said. Ferguson, who could not be reached for comment, reportedly has disputed that he was the voice on the video.

• Valenta asked Stidd to “bring me a couple of (dodge)balls.” A ball could be heard hitting Tristyn — and he said “Ow.” Egri said Ferguson could be heard saying: “Whoa, that was a bad throw.” Tristyn again got hit with a ball. “Ow,” he could be heard saying.

• Valenta tipped a chair that Tristyn was sitting in, causing him to fall. While he was on the floor, Valenta stepped on his index finger, causing a bruise and a scrape to his finger. “Get up,” Valenta said. “I’m sorry I didn’t see your finger there.”

Vice Principal Matt Thompson then came into the class and asked Valenta how they got to that point. “He wouldn’t get up, so after so many times, I tip the back of the chair up and most of the time he will stand up, unless he digs his heels in and throws himself on the floor,” Valenta said.

Nebraska City police said Valenta wouldn’t let Tristyn answer Thompson’s questions without talking over him.

• On Sept. 29, Valenta made Tristyn mop the bathroom for more than 30 minutes after another incident during gym class. Tristyn said he was tired. “OK, well ... I don’t care if you’re tired, gotta keep going.” He then was “made to (stack) cases of soda without rest.” Kent allegedly wouldn't let him take a break.

• Another day, Tristyn — who, like many autistic children, has a propensity to wander away — was found by Valenta away from the classroom. As punishment, she made him climb flights of stairs repeatedly and locked him out of class. Tristyn was pounding on the door while someone inside called out: “None of your classmates want you in there."

• Yet another time, Jennifer Egri said, Stidd and another para could be heard getting their stories straight after Tristyn was doused with mop water. They walked into the classroom and loudly proclaimed that he had sprayed the water on himself.

On top of those times, Jennifer Egri said, Tristyn has come home from school more than a dozen times with soiled pants. Tristyn’s condition can make him incontinent, she said, but he doesn’t soil himself if teachers keep him on a regular schedule.

Jennifer Egri said her son has never thrown himself on the floor and would never pour dirty water on himself.

Fertig concluded her investigation by saying she thinks “Melissa Valenta knowingly and intentionally caused (Tristyn), a minor child in her life skills classroom, to be placed in a situation that endangered his physical and mental health.”

Valenta’s attorney, Bill Bianco of Omaha, said he wouldn’t comment on specific allegations against Valenta. However, he said, Valenta maintains her innocence and spent nearly three decades teaching with “no incidents.”

“She’s a caring and patient teacher,” Bianco said. “She had no problem in the past with this child or any other child. The charge is not justified in this case.”

Stidd’s attorney, James Crampton of Omaha, said his client maintains her innocence.

“This is highly emotional to her,” Crampton said. “She is beside herself with worry and concern about all of this.”

Jennifer Egri, who works in higher education, said she and her husband, Andi, feel betrayed. Egri said she is reluctant to send her child back to school — at least until a third para, the wife of a school official, is removed. She has requested a protection order against that para, who has not been charged.

She is calling on school officials to allow special-education parents to visit their kids unannounced and to observe class. She also is suggesting that the high school install cameras in the life-skills classes so they can better monitor how the students are being treated.

Egri said the behavior smacked of a sort of "diabolical hazing."

“It's sick — these kids can’t advocate for themselves or fight back,” she said. “They’re the most vulnerable kids at school. It’s a helpless feeling — I trusted all of these people to care for my child.

“But it’s not about my feelings," she said. "It’s about his. He needs to be able to feel safe at school.”