Nebraska corrections director calls for new prison, transformation of State Penitentiary

Revamping the penitentiary, he emphasized, would only be possible if state lawmakers voted to move ahead with the new, 1,600-bed prison. If they don't, the penitentiary's useful life as a maximum-security facility will soon be exhausted, he said, and the cost of a new prison will continue to rise.

"These are not easy decisions," he said. "It's absolutely necessary that we do something."

State senators were provided the same program statement given to reporters on Tuesday. At a previous briefing on the new prison proposal, some lawmakers questioned how the state could afford such a pricey project while delivering on other state priorities, like increased property tax relief.

Several bills were introduced this year as alternatives to the 1,600-bed prison, which would be built in the Omaha/Lincoln vicinity. One calls for construction of a 300-bed work release center in Omaha costing $52 million.

Frakes and Ricketts have argued that an effort in 2015 to reduce overcrowding via sentencing reductions and other reforms wasn't successful, and the state has little choice but to build a new prison, something that Nebraska hasn't done in two decades.