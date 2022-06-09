Nebraska corrections employee suffers broken bone in assault

An assault by an inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln Thursday left one staff member with a broken bone, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Two correctional staff members were preparing to transfer an inmate to another facility when he began assaulting both staff members and punched them both in the face, according to a department news release. A third staff member pepper sprayed the inmate and restrained him.

Both staff members who were assaulted were taken to the hospital, and one of them is being treated for a broken bone, according to the release.

The incident is under investigation and findings will be sent to the county attorney for possible criminal prosecution, according to the news release. The department intends to use its disciplinary process, which includes sanctions such as loss of good time.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.