Nebraska corrections official resigns in protest over decision to deny inmate's abortion

The woman, 22, became pregnant before entering prison in February, and, according to her mother, sought an abortion because she had become pregnant by forced sex. The inmate had already made appointments for an "informed consent" consultation on Monday and the procedure on Tuesday.

On Monday, state lawyers with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office reached a settlement with the ACLU of Nebraska, which filed a lawsuit on behalf of the woman, who was identified as "Jane Roe" in the lawsuit. In it, the state agreed to provide transportation for the woman to the Lincoln Planned Parenthood clinic.

Roe's family agreed to pay all medical costs directly to Planned Parenthood. The court ordered the family to pay $355 in advance to cover all transportation and security costs incurred by the state for the two trips.

The state, in the settlement agreement, said its compromise did not mean it agreed with the woman's legal arguments. State health care rules for inmates bar the use of state funds to facilitate an abortion.

The ACLU of Nebraska, in the lawsuit, said that for more than 50 years U.S. laws have recognized the right of inmates to have access to an abortion and that abortion rights do not end when someone is sentenced to prison.