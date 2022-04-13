 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska corrections worker arrested, accused of sexual abuse of an inmate

A 32-year-old corrections worker was arrested Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol on suspicion of unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate — both felony offenses.

The employee, who was a unit administrator at the Community Corrections Center–Lincoln, has resigned from her position, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The employee’s tenure with the department began in November 2008.

