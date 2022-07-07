Nebraska Department of Corrections reports deaths of two inmates

Two inmates died this week while in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Robert C. Mahler, 64, died Wednesday at the Johnson County Hospital while serving a sentence for two counts of motor vehicle homicide at the state prison in Tecumseh, a corrections spokeswoman said.

On the night of Sept. 9, 2011, prosecutors said, Mahler was driving near Emerson, Nebraska, on the wrong side of the road when his vehicle struck an oncoming motorcycle. Killed were Wayne State College students Christopher Oberg, 20, of Mapleton, Iowa, and his passenger, 19-year-old Alexis Calfee, of Bennet, Nebraska. Mahler's blood alcohol level was .196 at the time of the crash.

Mahler was sentenced in Dixon County District Court to 50 to 81 years in prison.

On Tuesday, Charles Kays, 81, died at the state penitentiary in Lincoln. Kays was sentenced in 2011 in Douglas County to 16 years and eight months to 20 years after being convicted of first-degree sexual assault on a child and two counts of third-degree sexual assault on a child.

The inmates' causes of death have not been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody, a grand jury will investigate the deaths.