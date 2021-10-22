Nebraska elevator worker praised for firing on shooter; small town grapples with violence

SUPERIOR, Neb. — Grain trucks full of corn rumbled down the highways Friday near this town that hugs the Nebraska-Kansas border.

But the trucks weren't lining up at one local grain elevator as investigators and townspeople sought to make sense of the senseless — a shooting spree at the elevator’s office that left two employees dead and the shooter, a recently fired grain merchandiser, dead after a co-worker grabbed a shotgun and fired back.

A Nebraska State Patrol spokesman, as well as several residents of this farming community of almost 2,000 known for its Victorian homes, said several lives were saved by the quick action of an elevator worker who grabbed a shotgun apparently kept at the business to ward off varmints.

As many as 10 other employees might have been in and around the office at the towering Agrex elevator, which looms over the east end of town along Nebraska Highway 8.

“It’s likely this employee’s actions prevented further loss of life,” State Patrol Capt. Jeff Roby said at a press conference Friday afternoon in Grand Island. “We had an active shooter inside a business, and it was stopped.”

Roby said authorities do not expect to file charges against the intervening worker, who has not been identified.