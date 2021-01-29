Nebraska high court: Douglas County not liable for woman's assault while waiting for authorities

The county denied that it had failed to use reasonable care. Officials have blamed technology for locating people on cellphones and noted that 911 personnel persisted until they determined where the people were.

Authorities have also said that finding the house sooner would not necessarily have changed the outcome. When deputies did arrive at the house, the assailant, Kenneth Clark, held Edwards hostage for almost four hours after killing her brothers, John and Jason Edwards. He then released her but continued the standoff with law enforcement for eight more hours before fatally shooting himself.

Edwards’ attorneys sued the county for damages from the assault on her. They alleged that the county had a duty to provide 911 service and to use reasonable care in handling 911 calls and the response to them, and that they breached that duty, which resulted in her being assaulted.

But Douglas County District Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf ruled in the county’s favor and dismissed the case in 2019. She found that the county had no such legal duty under current state law. Edwards’ attorneys, Gretchen L. McGill, Heather S. Voegele, and Brenda K. Smith, appealed to the State Supreme Court.