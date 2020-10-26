Nebraska inmate accidentally released instead of transported

An inmate who was supposed to be transferred to a psychiatric hospital at the end of his sentence was instead released mistakenly from the Omaha Correctional Center on Monday.

Amjad Almusa was supposed to be transferred to the Norfolk Regional Center upon completion of his sentence, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said in a press release. He had been sentenced to the maximum of a year in prison for two counts of assault on a Department of Health and Human Services employee in Madison County.

“Standard procedure is that an individual is held at the facility until the appropriate law enforcement agency assumes custody to fulfill the detainer or hold,” Scott Frakes, director of corrections, said in the press release. “In this case, the hold was overlooked and the individual was released from the facility."

Law enforcement was told of the error as soon as it was recognized.

Almusa is a 28-year old white man with black hair and brown eyes who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

