 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska inmate dies after contracting COVID
0 comments

Nebraska inmate dies after contracting COVID

{{featured_button_text}}

A Nebraska inmate in his 60s has died at a Lincoln hospital after contracting COVID-19, said Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Corrections Department.

The man had tested positive for the virus before being hospitalized, Frakes said. He also had underlying health issues. He was serving time for a robbery in Seward County.

The actual cause of death has not been determined. His death will be examined by a grand jury.

At least five other inmates in the Nebraska prison system have died after contracting COVID-19.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Execution staff have COVID-19 after inmate put to death
Govt-and-politics

Execution staff have COVID-19 after inmate put to death

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. government rushes to put inmates to death in a pandemic before President Donald Trump leaves office, the Justice Department disclosed that eight staff members who took part in an execution last month tested positive for the coronavirus and five of those staffers will take part in executions scheduled for this week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert