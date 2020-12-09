Nebraska inmate dies after contracting COVID

A Nebraska inmate in his 60s has died at a Lincoln hospital after contracting COVID-19, said Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Corrections Department.
The man had tested positive for the virus before being hospitalized, Frakes said. He also had underlying health issues. He was serving time for a robbery in Seward County.
The actual cause of death has not been determined. His death will be examined by a grand jury.
At least five other inmates in the Nebraska prison system have died after contracting COVID-19.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.