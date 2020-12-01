Nebraska inmate in his 70s dies with COVID-19

An inmate in his 70s with COVID-19 died Tuesday at a Lincoln hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-November and was subsequently hospitalized, according to the corrections department.

He also had underlying medical conditions. The cause of death hasn't been determined.

The man was serving time for first-degree sexual assault of a minor in Lancaster County.

At least four other inmates in corrections have died after contracting coronavirus.

