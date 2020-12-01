 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska inmate in his 70s dies with COVID-19
0 comments

Nebraska inmate in his 70s dies with COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

An inmate in his 70s with COVID-19 died Tuesday at a Lincoln hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-November and was subsequently hospitalized, according to the corrections department.

He also had underlying medical conditions. The cause of death hasn't been determined.

The man was serving time for first-degree sexual assault of a minor in Lancaster County.

At least four other inmates in corrections have died after contracting coronavirus.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert