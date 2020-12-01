Nebraska inmate in his 70s dies with COVID-19

An inmate in his 70s with COVID-19 died Tuesday at a Lincoln hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
The man tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-November and was subsequently hospitalized, according to the corrections department.
He also had underlying medical conditions. The cause of death hasn't been determined.
The man was serving time for first-degree sexual assault of a minor in Lancaster County.
At least four other inmates in corrections have died after contracting coronavirus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.