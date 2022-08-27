 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies at hospital

  • 0

A Nebraska inmate serving a life sentence for murdering his wife in 2014 died Thursday at a hospital in Tecumseh.

Kevin Miller, 41, died Thursday at the Johnson County Hospital, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced Saturday. An inmate at the state prison in Tecumseh, Miller was being treated for a medical condition, though the department said a cause of death has not been determined. 

Miller pleaded no contest in 2015 to first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony. In exchange, the state agreed not to pursue the death penalty. He was ultimately sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors in Lancaster County said Miller killed his wife, 28-year-old Kelsey Miller, on Thanksgiving 2014 and put her body in a storage locker. Her body was discovered nearly two weeks later on Dec. 7.

People are also reading…

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will investigate the matter.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Redacted affidavit reveals more details about police search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert