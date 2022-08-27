Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies at hospital

A Nebraska inmate serving a life sentence for murdering his wife in 2014 died Thursday at a hospital in Tecumseh.

Kevin Miller, 41, died Thursday at the Johnson County Hospital, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced Saturday. An inmate at the state prison in Tecumseh, Miller was being treated for a medical condition, though the department said a cause of death has not been determined.

Miller pleaded no contest in 2015 to first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony. In exchange, the state agreed not to pursue the death penalty. He was ultimately sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors in Lancaster County said Miller killed his wife, 28-year-old Kelsey Miller, on Thanksgiving 2014 and put her body in a storage locker. Her body was discovered nearly two weeks later on Dec. 7.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will investigate the matter.