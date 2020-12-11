Nebraska inmate who said he was forced to join in escape loses appeal

LINCOLN — A state prison inmate who claimed that he was forced to join in a 2016 escape lost an appeal of his conviction on Friday.
Timothy Clausen maintained that he was threatened and forced to join in the escape with fellow inmate Armon Dixon and that he was denied a fair trial when Dixon and another inmate were barred from testifying in his defense at his trial and Clausen's own testimony was ordered stricken.
But the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled that the trial judge, Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen, did not abuse his discretion when he tossed out the testimony.
Dixon, while willing to describe how he and Clausen managed to escape, told the judge that he would not testify about who provided him drugs and a cellphone that were used in the escape unless he was given immunity for that testimony.
Dixon had told investigators that he had "sold a lot of drugs" while at the Lincoln Correctional Center and claimed that he was helped by corrections officers and fellow inmates. He said he used his drug proceeds to buy a cellphone used to organize the escape.
Clausen, who was serving time for attempted sexual assault of a child and other crimes, did not initially tell police that he participated in the escape "under duress," but he testified to that when he stood trial on charges of escape, stealing a car and driving a getaway vehicle.
Jacobsen ruled that the information about the cellphone and drugs was closely associated with the crime and that to not allow prosecutors to question Dixon about that would be unfair. The judge disqualified Dixon from testifying based on a Nebraska law that discourages witnesses from invoking their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in front of jurors. Jacobsen also ruled out testimony from the cellmate, saying it was based on hearsay.
Clausen's testimony was also stricken after an outburst in which he shouted to jurors about the disqualification of his two witnesses. He was warned once, then the judge tossed out his testimony after a second outburst.
The Supreme Court, citing a federal court ruling, upheld the judge's decision, saying a witness "cannot use the protections of the Fifth Amendment to distort the facts by selecting a stopping place" in their testimony.
The court also said that if Clausen wanted to assert that he was forced to join in the escape, he should have turned himself in as soon as he was separated from Dixon after the June 2016 escape.
Dixon and Clausen hid in a laundry basket and escaped when a prison laundry delivery truck drove out of the prison. Dixon was arrested the next day after assaulting two women. Clausen was not apprehended until five days later at a North Omaha apartment complex.
Supreme Court Judge Lindsey Miller-Lerman wrote a separate concurrence with the ruling, calling the trial "imperfect" and saying the judge should have allowed Dixon to provide partial testimony, including that he had once placed a knife at Clausen's neck to persuade him to cooperate. But, she said, because Clausen's trial lawyer didn't ask to allow partial testimony from Dixon, the conviction should stand.
After his trial for the escape, Clausen, now 56, was deemed to be a habitual criminal and sentenced to a combined, consecutive prison term of 80 to 140 years.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.