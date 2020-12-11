Nebraska inmate who said he was forced to join in escape loses appeal

LINCOLN — A state prison inmate who claimed that he was forced to join in a 2016 escape lost an appeal of his conviction on Friday.

Timothy Clausen maintained that he was threatened and forced to join in the escape with fellow inmate Armon Dixon and that he was denied a fair trial when Dixon and another inmate were barred from testifying in his defense at his trial and Clausen's own testimony was ordered stricken.

But the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled that the trial judge, Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen, did not abuse his discretion when he tossed out the testimony.

Dixon, while willing to describe how he and Clausen managed to escape, told the judge that he would not testify about who provided him drugs and a cellphone that were used in the escape unless he was given immunity for that testimony.

Dixon had told investigators that he had "sold a lot of drugs" while at the Lincoln Correctional Center and claimed that he was helped by corrections officers and fellow inmates. He said he used his drug proceeds to buy a cellphone used to organize the escape.