Nebraska inmate's murder trial is delayed as violation of speedy trial rule is alleged

Ramos, 30, is accused in the slaying of Michael Galindo, one of two inmates found dead in March 2017 after prisoners took over a portion of a maximum-security housing unit at Tecumseh. The prisoners started fires and ransacked cells.

At the first trial, prosecutors said that Ramos was one of four inmates responsible for the slaying. But Ramos’ attorneys maintained there was no physical evidence linking him to the crime and that he was a victim of misidentification.

Grainy surveillance tape was shown during the first trial showing inmates, in the smoky housing unit, with towels over their faces.

The uprising began after a search of cells in a housing unit found 29 gallons of homemade alcohol.

Galindo was stabbed more than 130 times but died of smoke inhalation after he had retreated to his cell.

Ramos' first trial ended in a mistrial in 2018 after three weeks. Johnson ruled that a Nebraska State Patrol investigator had violated a court order banning witnesses called to testify from talking about the case with each other after the trial began. An investigator had inquired with prison officials about a missing video surveillance tape showing the attack on Galindo.