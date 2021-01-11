Nebraska is making progress in prosecuting human traffickers, attorney general says

LINCOLN — Attorney General Doug Peterson said Monday that Nebraska has made "real progress" in the fight against human trafficking in recent years.

Those efforts led to a sharp increase in the number of human trafficking prosecutions last year, he said. The annual report of the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force shows that 22 prosecutions were filed in state court in 2020, accounting for about one-third of the 57 state prosecutions to date.

Speaking at a press briefing, Peterson noted that some prosecutions stemmed from tips provided by citizens.

Advocates have been working to educate motel clerks, gas station attendants and others who might encounter traffickers and their victims about warning signs. Posters featuring the National Human Trafficking Hotline number have been posted at every rest stop along Interstate 80.

Last year's cases came from across the state, with the largest number from Furnas County in south-central Nebraska.

Peterson said passing state laws on trafficking has been a key part of the effort. Federal laws have been on the books since 2007, but they could not be used against trafficking cases that did not cross state lines.