Nebraska man convicted of sex trafficking 15-year-old girl will spend life in prison

A Nebraska man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced Wednesday for 13 counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl.

William “Billy” J. Quinn, of Oxford, was sentenced to 177½ to 304 years in prison by Furnas County District Court Judge James E. Doyle IV. Under state sentencing guidelines, the 57-year-old Quinn must serve at least half of his minimum sentence before being eligible for parole.

Following a two-week trial this summer that was prosecuted by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, a jury found Quinn guilty of 13 of 14 felony charges. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said 18 other defendants have been arrested for crimes associated with Quinn’s actions.

“Today’s sentence is essentially a life sentence imposed on Billy Quinn," Peterson said. "The sentence issued by Judge Doyle sends a strong message that those who traffic children for sex will pay a substantial penalty for their acts."

Peterson said the investigation that began in 2019 involved many other agencies, including the Nebraska State Patrol, sheriff's offices in Furnas, Sarpy and Douglas Counties and police departments in Norfolk and Kearney.