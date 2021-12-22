Nebraska man convicted of sex trafficking 15-year-old girl will spend life in prison

A Nebraska man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced Wednesday for 13 counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl.
William “Billy” J. Quinn, of Oxford, was sentenced to 177½ to 304 years in prison by Furnas County District Court Judge James E. Doyle IV. Under state sentencing guidelines, the 57-year-old Quinn must serve at least half of his minimum sentence before being eligible for parole.
Following a two-week trial this summer that was prosecuted by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, a jury found Quinn guilty of 13 of 14 felony charges. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said 18 other defendants have been arrested for crimes associated with Quinn’s actions.
“Today’s sentence is essentially a life sentence imposed on Billy Quinn," Peterson said. "The sentence issued by Judge Doyle sends a strong message that those who traffic children for sex will pay a substantial penalty for their acts."
Peterson said the investigation that began in 2019 involved many other agencies, including the Nebraska State Patrol, sheriff's offices in Furnas, Sarpy and Douglas Counties and police departments in Norfolk and Kearney.
“Sex trafficking is an especially cruel and dehumanizing crime, especially when an adult predator like Mr. Quinn targets a child for abuse and exploitation," said Furnas County Attorney Morgan Farquhar. "This victim suffered approximately six months of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse perpetrated by Quinn. The sentence handed down today cannot reverse the brutality that this victim suffered at the hands of William Quinn, but it can assure that Quinn will never again have the opportunity to harm another person."
Anyone who suspects someone is a sex trafficking victim should call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.
Notable Nebraska and Iowa crime news of 2021
Local connection to the Capitol riot
An $11 million scam
The saga of Oliver Glass
Former Omaha gym owner convicted
Former coach, security guard accused of rape
The sentencing of Aubrey Trail
Shooting of Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash
Man acquitted of murder but convicted of witness tampering
Woman accused in slayings of two men
Gang member not getting off easy
Man sentenced in debit card scheme
Death row inmate dies at 55
Former Husker Katerian LeGrone acquitted
Man convicted in fatal crash
Man pleads no contest to killing sex offender
Douglas County landfill scheme
Shooting at Westroads Mall
Convicted murderer, child molester dies
Golf cart rustling
Cold case heats up
Defendant returns to Nebraska for murder trial
Teens charged with attempted murder
Man charged in threats
Man arrested in April 2020 slaying
Omahan charged in fatal shooting of two men
Bellevue man charged in deaths of his children
Woman dies after domestic altercation
Huge bail set for man who fled to Nicaragua
Man accused of committing and filming heinous crime
Suspect in Sonic shooting faces unrelated charges
Man gets prison time for deadly robbery
Man charged in November 2020 slaying
Union Omaha player accused in internet romance scam
Erica Jenkins wants to change her name
Omaha police officer facing felony charges in Sarpy County
Two teenagers die after shooting
Teen's shooting of father ruled self-defense
14-year-old among those killed in spike in violence
Father charged in 6-month-old's death
Violent hour: 1 killed, 4 wounded in 2 shootings
Man says he killed wife because he could no longer care for her
Omahan held on $10 million bail in sexual assaults
Woman faces decades in prison for sexual assaults
Man put a stop to abuse, then assaulted girl himself
The sentencing trial of Bailey Boswell
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272