A Lancaster County man filed a civil rights lawsuit against two Nebraska law enforcement officers last week, alleging that they used excessive force and broke his leg with an "MMA-type technique" after he was accused of trespassing at a Luke Bryan concert.
The 17-page complaint filed in federal court lays out a series of events that ended with Jason Slama, a 49-year-old man from Hickman, Nebraska, needing surgery to remedy multiple leg fractures. The incident occurred during Luke Bryan's 2022 Farm Tour, which stopped in Murdock, Nebraska, last September.
The two law enforcement officers named in the lawsuit are Kevin Krecklow, a sergeant with the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, and Wes Ludlow, a sergeant with the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Krecklow was assigned to work the concert through an interlocal agreement that allowed for up to 20 Sarpy deputies to assist with security at the event. Cass County is also named as a defendant.
On Sept. 22, 2022, Slama was one of thousands of people who attended the concert, which was held in a privately-owned alfalfa field in Cass County. Slama's complaint alleges that he was leaving the concert that night and approached the exit gates with a partially consumed can of beer.
As Slama attempted to exit the venue, according to the complaint, a Cass County deputy approached him and told him to either finish or discard his beer before leaving. Slama asked the deputy to identify what Nebraska statute requires him to discard of his beer before exiting. The deputy told him that she didn't know.
Krecklow was not involved in the initial confrontation about the beer, but was called over as deputies continued to argue with Slama about state statutes, according to the complaint. According to an arrest affidavit for Slama, Krecklow informed Slama at least four times that he needed to leave the premises or he would be arrested for trespassing.
"Aware that he had disturbed no one, Slama asked for the statute number for trespassing," the complaint reads.
According to the complaint, after Slama asked for the trespassing statute, Krecklow "forced Slama to the ground and stomped on his right leg" with enough force to cause multiple fractures. He then allegedly held a taser against Slama's back and threatened to shock him.
Ludlow, the other officer named in the lawsuit, approached the scene once Slama was already on the ground, according to the complaint. He allegedly "forcibly held Slama to the ground by gripping and applying pressure to the area of Slama's legs that Krecklow had literally just broken with his bootheel."
Slama was taken to jail and charged with obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest. He later pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor trespassing charge and paid a $500 fine.
Because he was uninsured, according to the complaint, Slama did not initially seek medical attention. But when the pain got "much worse," he visited the doctor and found out that he had multiple broken bones that would require surgery and fixation hardware to remedy. The injuries are permanent, according to Slama's attorney Maren Chaloupka.
Cass County Attorney Chris Perrone said he couldn't comment on the events of that night, citing pending litigation. But he did say that "none of the law enforcement officers that night had any idea that Mr. Slama had received a broken leg prior to, during, or as a result of his contact with them."
Slama further alleges that all of the deputies involved violated department policy by failing to turn on their body-worn cameras. According to the complaint, none of the involved Cass County deputies activated their body-worn cameras and Krecklow was not wearing a body-worn camera.
Slama is seeking at least $117,910 in compensatory damages for physical and mental pain, as well as punitive damages and attorneys fees. The defendants will submit an answer to the complaint in the coming weeks.
"The events that transpired between Mr. Slama and local law enforcement, and all questions related to that night, will be brought forth in this civil lawsuit," Perrone said.
