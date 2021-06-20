Nebraska man found guilty in shooting death of stepmother

A Custer County jury took about three hours Friday to convict a Broken Bow man of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his stepmother.

Trenton R. Esch, 45, faces life in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 19 by Custer County District Court Judge Karin Noakes. He was also found guilty of using a firearm to commit a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jurors agreed that the evidence shows Esch killed 62-year-old Crystal Esch on the evening of July 11, 2020, at her home on Round Valley Road, just north of Broken Bow. He was arrested after a brief standoff at his home.

An affidavit filed by the Custer County Sheriff's Office said that the investigation "determined that Trenton R Esch had shot Crystal Esch in front of (two) minor children."

Custer County Court records also show that Crystal Esch had a valid protection order against her stepson. He had twice been convicted of violating protection orders obtained by his stepmother.

