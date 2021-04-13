Nebraska man gets prison time for stealing about $10,500 from his mom

A North Platte man was sentenced to 18 months in prison after stealing about $10,500 from his mother.

Billy Phillips, 50, pleaded no contest to the theft, which took place over five years, according to a press release from the Nebraska Attorney General's Office. He was sentenced by Judge Vicky Johnson in Fillmore County District Court.

Phillips withdrew money from his mother’s checking account and cashed her annuity checks while he served as her power of attorney, according to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson. Over the years, he converted $10,495.30 of his mother’s money for his own use. His mother, whose name was not included in the press release, died in February 2021.

The case was investigated by the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

