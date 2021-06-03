Nebraska man killed in single-vehicle crash in Nemaha County

A man from Brock, Nebraska, died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Nemaha County.
Alan Dickhute, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash just west of the Highway 105 and Highway 67 intersection about 7:45 p.m., according to a press release from the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators believe Dickhute was westbound on 735 Road when he lost control of his vehicle, which went off the road and rolled.
