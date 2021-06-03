 Skip to main content
Nebraska man killed in single-vehicle crash in Nemaha County
A man from Brock, Nebraska, died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Nemaha County.

Alan Dickhute, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash just west of the Highway 105 and Highway 67 intersection about 7:45 p.m., according to a press release from the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office. 

Investigators believe Dickhute was westbound on 735 Road when he lost control of his vehicle, which went off the road and rolled.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

