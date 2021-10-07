 Skip to main content
Nebraska man pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in U.S. Capitol riot
Nebraska man pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in U.S. Capitol riot

  • Updated
A body-worn camera video released by a court shows a Marine Corps veteran and former New York City cop charging at a police officer with a flagpole during the chaos at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

A Nebraska man accused of participating in the storming of the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in the case.

012721-owh-new-straka-p1

A screen shot from a video detailed in an affidavit regrading charges against Brandon Straka. He spoke at a Jan. 5 rally in Washington and filmed himself a few feet away from a U.S. Capitol entrance the next day, telling the crowd, “We’re going in.”

In exchange for Brandon Straka's plea, a felony count of impeding a law enforcement officer during civil disorder was dropped.

Brandon Straka mug

Straka

In court documents outlining Straka's guilty plea on Wednesday, prosecutors say Straka, 44, of Omaha, entered the U.S. Capitol with a mob on Jan. 6. In a video he recorded himself, he's heard yelling, "Go! Go! Go!" to encourage others to illegally enter the Capitol, prosecutors said. Straka also is heard on the video chiming in with a crowd chanting "Take it! Take it!" as others tried to take a Capitol police officer's shield, prosecutors said.

Straka was arrested in Omaha on Jan. 25. In an arrest affidavit, an FBI special agent said that in the video, Straka was wearing the same hat, sunglasses and coat that he wore during a speech at a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 5 in Washington, D.C.

Straka is a right-wing social media influencer who reportedly founded the #WalkAway campaign during the 2018 midterm election cycle. As part of the movement, Straka billed himself as a one-time liberal who encouraged people to leave the Democratic Party.

Straka spoke at a #WalkAway rally last October, along with U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and others.

Straka faces up to six months in prison when he's sentenced Dec. 17. Federal prosecutors so far have been leaning toward recommending either short prison sentences of a few months or home confinement in the few resolved cases out of more than 600. Even those not accused of engaging in any violence have received some time behind bars.

