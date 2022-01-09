Nebraska man sentenced to 70 to 80 years for child abuse resulting in death

A 19-year-old man from Fairbury, Nebraska, was sentenced Thursday to 70 to 80 years in prison for causing the death of a 2-year-old boy.​

Jake J. Gonzalez was found guilty by a Jefferson County jury in October of child abuse resulting in death and making terroristic threats. Besides the term for the child abuse charge, Gonzalez also was sentenced to three years in prison for making terroristic threats. The sentences are to be served at the same time.

Under Nebraska sentencing guidelines, Gonzalez must serve at least 35 years before he is eligible for parole. He will be credited with 315 days in jail.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were called to a Fairbury apartment on Feb. 26, 2021, after a woman called to say she needed an ambulance for her son. Deputies said Gonzalez was at the apartment when the call was made.

Deputies tried to speak with the woman alone, but Gonzalez tried to follow. He then fled from the scene, evading deputies who chased after him.

One of the deputies followed the woman into the apartment’s bedroom, where he saw two mattresses on the floor and a closed closet door. Inside the closet was a young child, face down on the floor.