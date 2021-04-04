Nebraska man stole $33,241 over four days in debit card scheme

In the home where Hillman was staying, Alliance police found 62 debit cards, a device to program debit cards and three large envelopes with “stacks and stacks of money,” according to the police report.

Hillman told police that the money came from fraudulent withdrawals and that he had used all 62 cards over the course of the scam. A few days later, he brought police two more credit card coding devices that he said he had bought on Amazon.

Hillman provided Alliance police with the name of his acquaintance and said he knew the man from his days in California, where he worked in the computer business for 29 years. He said he sometimes did business with the man.

Hillman’s attorney, Justin Kalemkiarian of Berry Law Firm of Omaha, said his client tried to help authorities find the others involved.

“He did provide information, but they couldn’t find the other people,” he said. “Which is unfortunate because he was acting at the direction of others. He got himself into a situation he shouldn’t have been involved in.”

Tente said his industry would like to see judges mete out tougher penalties. Some states, such as Texas, are toughening up state penalties, but no such move is underway at the federal level, he said.