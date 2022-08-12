Nebraska murder puts focus on lack of domestic violence rehab programs in prison

Hailey Christiansen believed in second chances.

“That’s just who Hailey was,” said her father, Mike Christiansen. “She never saw the bad in anybody. She just saw the good.”

When the 29-year-old met DeShawn Gleaton Jr., a man fresh out of prison, she saw the good in him, too, despite his violent past.

In 2017, Gleaton had forced his way into an ex-girlfriend’s home and strangled her, leaving bruises on her neck, cheeks and shoulders.

The judge who sentenced him said he needed treatment that could “be provided most effectively” behind bars. Prison clinicians later flagged him as high risk for domestic violence.

But he didn’t receive a single second of rehabilitative programming, prison leaders confirmed this week. No domestic violence program has been offered inside Nebraska prisons since 2015, even as the prison system's inspector general has repeatedly questioned whether inmates are being rehabilitated for life on the outside. And Gleaton skipped court-ordered treatment after he was released.

Soon after he got out, he began dating Hailey Christiansen. And her relatives watched with concern as she soon found herself in a violent relationship.

“I always expected that one day, I’d get a call about Hailey being in the hospital,” her older sister, Hollie Christiansen, said.

The call came on July 24, 2020.

***

After meeting him, Hailey learned that Gleaton had a history.

Her sister, Heidi Christiansen, had worked at the jail and seen him booked for arrests.

“Stay away from him,” she told Hailey.

Hailey kept seeing Gleaton. When she tried to end things, he wouldn’t leave her alone, her family said.

He repeatedly kicked down her door. He stole her car, her phone, even her dog.

He broke into Hailey’s home and attacked her, leaving bruises and scratches around her neck. He was arrested and released on bond days later.

Ten days after being bonded out of jail, he returned to Hailey’s home and fired a single shot. The bullet punctured Hailey’s right lung and heart.

“Tell my son I love him, tell my family I love them,” Hailey repeated to paramedics as they sped toward Norfolk’s Faith Regional Hospital, according to court records.

She died hours later.

Hailey’s death has become a flashpoint in a debate about what, if anything, Nebraska can do to prevent domestic abusers from continuing to abuse. It's one of the issues examined this year by the Flatwater Free Press and The World-Herald, which have partnered in reporting on Nebraska's prison system.

Doug Koebernick, inspector general of Nebraska’s prisons, has urged the department to restart a domestic violence program. He also has noted the thousands of inmates awaiting overbooked in-prison programs for things like anger management and substance abuse.

Nebraska prison officials have offered shifting rationales for why the domestic violence program doesn’t exist. They have said that domestic violence programming works better when offered outside prison walls. During a recent interview, they also blamed state standards they say make it impossible to offer programs in prison.

“The risk is there at every level. The judge’s discretion, the prosecutor’s discretion,” said Scott Frakes, director of Nebraska’s Department of Correctional Services. “Talking about the criminal justice system, that’s everything we do, is risk management.”

There is no way of knowing whether in-prison rehabilitation would have put Gleaton on the path to change.

But Hailey was murdered by someone who posed a lethal risk according to criminal records, court records and the prison system’s own evaluation. She became one of 13 Nebraska women who died at the hands of a partner in 2020. She left behind her son, parents, two brothers and two sisters.

“If you are a person who believes that prisons should work to rehabilitate people … it is the prison’s job to find ways to help that person not reoffend,” said David Pitts, a senior research fellow at the Urban Institute.

***

Hailey’s visitation at the Our Savior Lutheran Church drew a crowd of 900 — many unfamiliar to the Christiansen family. They were people who crossed paths with the girl with the big smile who worked full-time at Window World and checked IDs at the Norfolk’s O Lounge, a woman with a reputation for offering kind words and support to near-strangers.

Gleaton, too, had a reputation.

Before meeting Hailey, he amassed a string of domestic assault charges. Two misdemeanors and an assault charge in Iowa. The strangulation and criminal trespassing that landed him in Nebraska prison with a sentence of two years and 90 days.

At intake, Gleaton was flagged as high risk for domestic violence, prison officials confirmed. He would need a batterers intervention program and an intensive program for drug use. He was told he would need to complete the programs while on post-release supervision, not in prison, he told the Flatwater Free Press by phone from the Madison County Jail.

He would have done any program in prison just to pass the time, he said.

But Gleaton likely would have been waiting in a long line. Roughly 2,000 inmates — more than one-third of the state’s 5,500 prisoners — have been waiting for clinical programs at any given time since 2019. These programs include anger management, violence reduction, sex offender treatment and two drug treatment programs.

“You want to get that done before they get paroled or get released,” Koebernick said. “So that they have a better chance of being successful when they get out there, and that they’re less of a threat.”

Before 2015, the department had a domestic violence program in its substance abuse unit, said Dawn-Renee Smith, corrections’ deputy director for programs.

It decided to shift its focus to violence reduction, ending the domestic violence program, she said.

In 2019, Koebernick began urging the department to reinstate it for “community safety.”

That year, the number of prisoners like Gleaton marked high risk for domestic violence totaled about 600. As of June 2022, 707 prisoners had domestic violence on their file, according to the department.

“In other words, for the person assessed, there is a greater likelihood the level of violence could be lethal,” department spokesperson Laura Strimple said in an email.

To the Christiansen family, any type of rehabilitation would have been better than nothing. Why flag someone as high risk if they get out and are still high risk?

“If you’re a correctional facility, you should be trying to correct,” Hailey's brother Curt Christiansen said.

***

When Gleaton left prison in April 2018 and started post-release supervision, he was one of hundreds of domestic violence offenders ordered by courts each year to attend batterers intervention outside prison walls.

There are reasons to provide this program on the outside, Frakes said. The social interactions of the real world give participants a chance to practice what they learn in sessions.

But Gleaton never went.

His non-attendance got him sent back to jail. He was then released from custody — with no parole or probation strings attached — in December 2019.

“The folks that are court-ordered and they don’t show up at all, or they show up for a couple of sessions and then they disappear — those are the folks that we would most like to deliver treatment to. And we lose them,” said Tara Richards, a University of Nebraska at Omaha criminal justice professor.

In Nebraska, prison programs are, by law, voluntary. Still, offering a domestic violence program in prison means that even if a person drops out, they’re still findable.

“You have a captive audience, literally,” Richards said.

Underlying this debate is the sobering reality that, at least historically, domestic violence programs rarely work.

A 2004 study found that men who have been arrested and ordered to complete a domestic violence program are just 5% less likely to be violent toward a female partner than men who weren’t.

But even preventing one person from abusing again makes a difference, said Deb Minardi, state probation administrator.

She sees a benefit to starting rehabilitation in prison and then continuing it outside of the prison walls.

“I think the longer people are engaged in programming, the better off they are,” Minardi said. “So yes, if they start in prisons and we can continue that in the community, that’s certainly a good approach.”

At community correctional centers, prisoners can enroll in domestic violence programs run outside the prison. But Gleaton spent only three months at community corrections before he racked up 18 misconduct reports and was shipped back to a higher security prison, Frakes said.

“He certainly had a good opportunity to get a job, go through that transitional, safer scenario of community corrections,” Frakes said. “Clearly, he was not responsive, not ready.”

Prison officials and the Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence have revisited the possibility of restarting a domestic violence program in Nebraska prisons. They are keeping tabs on new and promising programming being tested elsewhere, said Christon MacTaggart, the coalition’s executive director.

Being able to access “behavior-changing support” in prison is important, MacTaggart said. But whether it would have helped Gleaton is questionable, prison officials said.

“I don’t know that he would have been any more willing to do that with us, or any more responsive to the programming,” said Smith, director of prison programming. “I don’t know if anything would have gotten through. We’ll never know.”

***

A week after Hailey’s funeral, the Christiansen family gathered to do a thing Hailey loved: They went camping.

Hailey’s death still didn’t feel real. What comes next? they thought, sitting around the campfire.

“We cannot lose her without having something positive come out of this,” her mother, Janet Christiansen said. “It was just killing every one of us.”

Together, the family started brainstorming. What could prevent this from happening to other families?

They eventually connected with the Koch family. In 2021, Brooke Koch was shot and killed in southeast Nebraska by her ex-boyfriend, who then turned the gun on himself. The family already was working on legislation with Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth.

This year, the Kochs and Christiansens helped pass the creation of the Domestic Violence Death Review Team. Nebraska was one of only nine states that didn’t have one.

The hope: The new team makes recommendations that become law — and prevent future deaths, MacTaggart said.

Other states are already devising promising solutions.

In Iowa’s prisons, a new model of domestic violence programming appears to have helped decrease violent crime among 15,000 offenders. In California, prisoners started their own peer-led group to discuss their histories of domestic violence and how to change their mindsets.

In other states, police conduct a specific risk assessment when a domestic violence offender is arrested. It can influence whether to set bail, and how high bail should be.

“I have high hopes that this team will give the Legislature some useful information that can be acted on, and not sit on a shelf and collect dust,” Brandt said.

On July 21, nearly two years after Hailey’s death, DeShawn Gleaton Jr. was sentenced to life in prison for her murder.

Today, the Christiansen home is filled with reminders of Hailey. Framed photos. Toy elephants, Hailey’s favorite animal. Her brothers and sisters all bear matching elephant tattoos, the same as Hailey had on her left arm. Her childhood teddy bear sits in a corner. Her son Hazen, now 7, still plays with it when he comes to visit his grandparents.

Flowers, tinsel and twinkling lights surround Hailey’s tombstone, like a tiny garden in the middle of the cemetery. During a December visit, Hazen sent balloons into the sky, tied with messages to his mother, a tradition he requests every time they visit Hailey’s grave. He watched the balloons until he couldn’t see them anymore.

“Can I be by myself?” he asked his grandparents.

Then Hazen sat alone, cross-legged in the dry grass, his body cocooned in a blanket.

He talked to Hailey’s picture printed on the headstone. He told his mom how much he missed her.

